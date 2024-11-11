Viral post | Sri Lankan airlines ad on The Ramayana Trail earns praise in India, ‘felt like going down memory lane’

The new Sri Lankan Airlines latest advertisement on "The Ramayana Trail" has earned praises from Indians on social media. The ad showcases the island nation’s rich cultural heritage and historical ties to The Ramayana.

In the 5.10 minutes long advertisement, a grandmother is seen narrating the story of the Ramayana to her grandson from a book. The video highlights places like Ussangoda National Park in Ambalantota, Ravana cave in Ella where Sita was first kept hidden in a cave, Chariot Path in Pussellawa, Hakgala Botanical Garden in Nuwara Eliya, Sita Amman Kovli in Sita Eliya, Adam's Bridge in Mannar, Rumassla in Galle, Dunuwila Lake in Matale, Lakegala in Matale, Thirukoneswaram Kovil in Trincomalee, Kelaniya Temple in Kelanya.

Reactions on the advertisement The advertisement has garnered widespread praise, particularly from Indian viewers. Many expressed their admiration for the ad's portrayal of Sri Lanka’s historical sites. One user also shared how the ad made him change his travel plans.

“I was planning a trip to Tokyo with friends next year. But this advertisement made me to change my plans to Sri Lanka now. Didn't know, that Sri Lankans have conserved those historical places till date. Very well made advertisement. Thank you. Jai Shri Ram.”

“I’m thrilled to see the revival of the Ramayana tourism project in Sri Lanka! As one of the early contributors to this initiative back in 2008, After 16 years, it’s heartening to witness its resurgence.”

Another user wrote, “Amazing explanation of ancient History... Hats off to Mr President AnuraKumara Bro Govt for this initiative”

One user shared his own experience and said, “Beautiful, Visited Ella and Sigiriya! Thanks Sri Lanka for keeping the spirit of Ramayana alive. One can still feel the presence of Mighty Ravana in Lion's Rock!”

Some other user added, “This advertisement is something which was missing for a long long time. My curiosity to visit Srilanka again has taken place after watching this advertisement. Oh god I have missed a lot more than I thought. I have no words to describe my happiness. Truly brilliant. Jai shree Ram”

Another said, “Simply loved it.Good initiative by Sri Lankan Airlines.It will surely make the bond between two nations stronger”

“If the ad gives goosebumps, imagine how it feels when we actually visit there.”

“Amazing. Best ad ever. I hope Sri Lanka gets loads of tourists from India and other countries”

“Wonderful advertisement, really felt like going down the memory lane.”

“Your ad gave me goosebumps and left me in tears! Thank you @flysrilankan for making such an epic advertisement for real!”

“Excellent Ad! Loved the video. One day I will definitely visit.”

“An amazing depiction of the Ramayana Trail linking to the must see places in Sri Lanka by @flysrilankan fell in love with the advert and would love to fly Sri Lanka soon”