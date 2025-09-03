Indian woman in US debates moving back, asks if ‘ ₹1.2 crore salary in India is enough’

A Reddit post by a 32-year-old woman weighing whether to leave her high-paying job in the US and return to India has gone viral, sparking discussions about career, family, and lifestyle choices faced by many Indian professionals abroad.

The user, who has been living in the United States for 10 years, shared her dilemma in a heartfelt post on the popular r/India subreddit. She revealed that both she and her husband, who live in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, have built a comfortable life there, with a combined annual income of over $650,000.

“I love my life here. I have good friends, a comfortable routine, a house we own (on loan), and the freedom to travel internationally each quarter. We don’t have kids yet, but may in the future,” she wrote.

The offer to move back The woman explained that she recently received an offer to move to Bengaluru for a role that would pay her around ₹1.2 crore per year. While her fiancé does not yet have a job lined up in India, she is confident he will find suitable work quickly.

However, she expressed concern about whether the offered salary would be enough for the lifestyle she envisions and asked the Reddit community if she should negotiate for more.

Torn between comfort and family In her post, she detailed the stark differences between her current life in the US and what she experiences during visits to India.

She described life in Denver as “comfortable and low stress,” where she can afford domestic help occasionally, eat out a few times a month, and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

By contrast, she admitted to feeling overwhelmed during her annual trips to India.

“Every time I visit India, I get frustrated with how rude or angry people seem, especially on the roads. I could never drive there,” she shared.

Despite these challenges, one major factor is pulling her back: her parents.

“My parents are getting older, and every time I visit, I see the changes in them. Not being able to care for them is the worst feeling of all,” she wrote, adding that they are unwilling to move to the US due to cultural differences and their strong connection to their local community in the northeast.

The challenge of distance Even if she does move to Bengaluru, she pointed out that her hometown is far away, which means she would still need to travel frequently to visit her parents.

“There are no job opportunities in my hometown, so Bengaluru would be the closest option. But I’d still have to travel to be with my parents regularly,” she explained.

Reddit weighs in The post quickly went viral, with thousands of comments from Indians living both in India and abroad. Many users empathised with her struggle, sharing their own experiences of balancing lucrative careers overseas with the emotional pull of family back home.

A user wrote, “As someone who makes 1.2 cr in Bangalore and lives a fairly sheltered life in a top end community, with choicest weekend trips in south India, two trips to himalayas mountains, 1 international vacation and 2-3 trips to west coast US in a year, NO. Denver is better imo. I know how it must feel like to see parents getting old, and that is the only reason I have stayed back in India.”

Another user wrote, “I'd say don't move until you've saved enough that working is an option for life in India. You're earning well enough to achieve that soon. Also think about moving after getting the US passport, and come back on an oci. Also, if you're going to have kids, have them in the US, and get Oci in case you decide to move back while they are still young. The US is headed towards a shitshow now, but a generation from now even odds that things have turned around politically. It will still be a powerful passport.”

“Well if your income is so high and you don't have kids. Both of you together put a whopping 650k a yr. Save up for 3-5 yrs if not done enough. Go back to the town of your parents and live with them and off your investments. Why would go into the traffic and pollution of cities and stress of jobs. Whenever you get a child you will have time for kids as well...couple of million in stocks is more than enough to live a comfortable life in India,” the third user wrote.

The viral post has reignited a familiar debate within India’s global diaspora, whether to stay abroad for career opportunities and quality of life or return home to care for ageing parents and reconnect with family roots.