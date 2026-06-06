Viral 'rent-a-boyfriend' service in Delhi starting ₹1,500 sparks internet frenzy: ‘Kya bakwas hai’

Japan's viral concept of 'rent-a-boyfriend' is seemingly available in India. Sharing the news, an Delhi-based Instagram creator posted a video as she "rented a boyfriend" from a website to spend the day with him at a mall.

Rent a boyfriend in Delhi User Isha Bhalla took to Instagram and dropped a video documenting her experience. She hired a male companion from Kopartner.in, a platform offering companionship and assistance services. Although the woman called it a 'boyfriend rental' service, the website didn't mention anything particular.

In the video, Bhalla explained the service. She shared that one is required to create a profile on the website, which offers services like Elder care, Hanging Out, clubbing, Movie Partner, Shopping Buddy, Medical Support, Domestic Help and Travel Partner. The cost of these services varies from each other. However, the starting range is between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 for selected services.

After Bhallo filled out the details, she booked a companion online. She met him at a location that was pre-decided before they headed towards the mall. She claimed that the man helped her with shopping, carried her bag in the mall and listened to her. She added that he even tried consoling her when she got emotional talking about her ex-boyfriend. He tried to cheer her up with jokes.

"He helped me with my shopping, although his taste was terrible, I still put up with it," she said jokingly.

The creator called the service similar to meeting and hanging out with a friend or a partner.

Before leaving, she paid him for his service.

View full Image View full Image Creator shares her experience of renting a boyfriend in Delhi. ( Instagram/ @ishabhallaa )

"KoPartner on Rent for all Social and Lifestyle," her post read.

Netizens react The video has gained mixed reactions from the internet. While many were shocked to see the concept in India, a few cracked jokes about it. A section of people also shared their doubts about the services.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, "Ye konsi generation me paida ho gya (Which generation have we come to)."

"Fake hain, koi bi pese mat lgana (This is fake. Don't invest your money in this)," another warned.

"How should I apply for this," joked someone else.

One criticised, "Berozgari on its peak (unemployment at its peak)."

A different one said in disbelief: “Kya bakwas hai (what is this nonsense).”

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Kopartner.in is an online platform offering services like Movie companions and clubbing sessions at ₹2,000 per hour. Shopping buddy services cost ₹1,200 per hour, while Travel partner services are listed for ₹2,500 per hour. Elder care, domestic help and general consultation start at ₹1,000 on an hourly basis.

The services are said to be available across different parts of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.

"Our platform connects you with verified, professional KoPartners who provide safe, consent-first services. Whether you're searching for social support service near me in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, or any other city, KoPartner ensures quality professional support," reads the official website.