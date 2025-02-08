Delhi Election result 2025: As the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) looks at an electoral defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, bringing an end to their decade-long rule, a social media post by Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has garnered attention. The X post by Swati Maliwal features a painting of the 'cheerharan' – the disrobing of Draupadi – from the Indian epic, the Mahabharata, adding a dramatic layer to the political fallout.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader and former Chief Minister, lost his New Delhi constituency to BJP's Parvesh Verma. The BJP is now poised to form a government in Delhi after 26 years.

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP leader Swati Maliwal, once an ally of Arvind Kejriwal, has become one of his most vocal critics.

Having served as chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal has openly voiced her disillusionment with Arvind Kejriwal's leadership and the party's trajectory.

In May 2024, Swati Maliwal had accused Bibhav Kumar, a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, of assaulting her at the Chief Minister's residence in Delhi.

Maliwal had claimed she was "beaten badly" during a visit to discuss urgent matters, while then CM Arvind Kejriwal was present.

Further widening the rift, during the Haryana assembly elections in October 2024, Maliwal accused Kejriwal of betraying the INDIA Bloc by campaigning in Haryana to undermine the Congress.

Leading up to the Delhi elections, Swati Maliwal was detained by Delhi Police for protesting outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence, demanding action on the government's failure to address issues such as the polluted Yamuna River, garbage, clogged drains, and deteriorating infrastructure - all issues AAP had pledged to resolve.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is firmly on track for a decisive victory, maintaining a strong lead well above the halfway mark. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing significantly as the BJP cements its position in the Delhi Assembly elections.