Viral Vande Bharat video shows ugly reality of passenger etiquette — ‘Maybe we don't deserve it’

In a harsh reality check on passenger etiquette, a viral video showed a littered Vande Bharat coach despite regular trash collection by the railway staff.

Shared on Instagram by Sunil R (@maskedguyslife), the video began with a glowing review of the impressive facilities onboard the Vande Bharat train. The clip showed passengers being served newspapers and meals by the staff.

Railway personnel are also seen diligently moving through the aisles to collect used trays, leftover food, and other garbage. Throughout this segment, the clip emphasises the train's impeccably clean interiors, including its well-maintained washrooms and toilets.

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Disappointing reality check Towards the end, however, the video took a stark turn, revealing the reality of passenger apathy.

Despite the housekeeping staff regularly walking through the coach to collect waste, the video showed garbage haphazardly left behind by the travellers — discarded water bottles, empty snack packets, and cans littered across the coach, with waste carelessly shoved under seats and stuffed into seat pockets.

‘Zero civic sense’ The stark contrast between the staff’s visible efforts and the litter left behind prompted a blunt takeaway from the content creator: “Maybe Indians don’t deserve facilities like Vande Bharat trains,” the video's text overlay read, while the caption called out the public's “‘zero’ civic sense.”

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Vande Bharat is ‘genuinely impressive’ In the comment section, Sunil clarified that his video post was “against Vande Bharat or Indian Railways, quite the opposite — The train is genuinely impressive: modern, comfortable, well maintained, onboard service, staff collecting trays, and regular cleaning.”

And that, he said, is exactly what makes the second half so frustrating.

“When a train gives you a bin, staff come to collect your tray, and cleaning staff are already doing their job… yet people still choose the seat pocket, the floor, or even the seat itself as their personal dustbin. What exactly are we fighting here?” he questioned.

The content creator highlighted that this wasn’t some tiny, isolated problem. “Littering and poor civic habits are still far too common across India. We see it on our roads, railway stations, beaches, tourist spots and public spaces every single day.”

He also acknowledged that not every Indian does this, “but pretending the problem is just ‘a few people’ doesn’t help either.”

“We’re building better trains, better stations, better infrastructure and better services. Now our civic behaviour needs to catch up.”

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Netizens react The video sparked widespread disappointment online, with social media users emphasising that civic responsibility must come from the public rather than the government or railway authorities.

“I repeat - MONEY DOESN’T BUY CLASS!” a user commented, pointing out that affording premium travel tickets does not guarantee good etiquette. Another viewer echoed this sentiment regarding national progress, noting, "A developed India is not just about what we build. It is also about how we use what we have."