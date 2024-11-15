Viral Video: 14-year-old asks Mike Tyson about his legacy; netizens shocked at his response, here’s why

American boxer Mike Tyson gave the most unexpected answer to a fourteen-year-old when she asked him about the legacy he would be leaving by competing Jake Paul in his upcoming match.

Mike Tyson is set to compete against Jake Paul in Dallas on Friday. The match will also be available on Netflix. The video of Mike Tyson's morbid response to the social media personality, Jazlyn Guerra, known professionally as Jazzy's World TV, has gone viral on the internet.

“I don’t believe in the word legacy. I just think it’s another word for ego,” said Mike Tyson adding that nothing would matter after he dies.

“Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everyone grabbed onto. That means nothing to me. We are nothing, we are dead, we are dust. We are absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing," he concluded his answer, which was followed by an awkward silence.

Guerra continued the conversation by thanking him for expressing his thoughts on legacy and said that she never heard someone say that before as an answer.

Netizens react to Mike Tyson's response Several social media users expressed their shock over Mike Tyson's response to the young TV show host. Many applauded Jazlyn Guerra's finesse in handling the situation.

“Lmao god that “thank you so much for sharing that” was hilarious,” commented a user on the post.

Another netizen wrote, “Why Mike looking at her like she Jake paul.”

“Ahhh that was golden. Her response was perfect too. Two completely different worlds met. A grizzly old stone cold killer right before a fight vs a zesty young girl excited about life and all the opportunities that lay ahead of her [sic]”

“Lol. Mikes being 100% honest and real. So what he has a point. Only our families remember us in the long run. Ofc Mike will be remembered for 100s if not thousands of years in the future.”