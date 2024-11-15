Viral Video: 14-year-old asks Mike Tyson about his legacy; netizens shocked at his response, here’s why

In a viral video, Mike Tyson dismissed the concept of legacy as meaningless when asked by 14-year-old Jazlyn Guerra. Tyson is set to face Jake Paul in a highly anticipated match on November 15, which will be streamed on Netflix.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Boxer Mike Tyson in an interview with a 14-year-old YouTube reporter.
Boxer Mike Tyson in an interview with a 14-year-old YouTube reporter.

American boxer Mike Tyson gave the most unexpected answer to a fourteen-year-old when she asked him about the legacy he would be leaving by competing Jake Paul in his upcoming match.

Mike Tyson is set to compete against Jake Paul in Dallas on Friday. The match will also be available on Netflix. The video of Mike Tyson's morbid response to the social media personality, Jazlyn Guerra, known professionally as Jazzy's World TV, has gone viral on the internet.

Also Read | Viral Video: Mike Tyson meets man he robbed as a teenager

“I don’t believe in the word legacy. I just think it’s another word for ego,” said Mike Tyson adding that nothing would matter after he dies.

“Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everyone grabbed onto. That means nothing to me. We are nothing, we are dead, we are dust. We are absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing," he concluded his answer, which was followed by an awkward silence.

Guerra continued the conversation by thanking him for expressing his thoughts on legacy and said that she never heard someone say that before as an answer.

Also Read | Former boxing champ Mike Tyson hits passenger in the head. Watch viral video

Netizens react to Mike Tyson's response

Several social media users expressed their shock over Mike Tyson's response to the young TV show host. Many applauded Jazlyn Guerra's finesse in handling the situation.

“Lmao god that “thank you so much for sharing that” was hilarious,” commented a user on the post.

Another netizen wrote, “Why Mike looking at her like she Jake paul.”

“Ahhh that was golden. Her response was perfect too. Two completely different worlds met. A grizzly old stone cold killer right before a fight vs a zesty young girl excited about life and all the opportunities that lay ahead of her [sic]”

Also Read | When Mike Tyson thought India was &#8216;dangerous&#8217;

“Lol. Mikes being 100% honest and real. So what he has a point. Only our families remember us in the long run. Ofc Mike will be remembered for 100s if not thousands of years in the future.”

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul

The 58-year-old legendary boxer Mike Tyson will compete against YouTuber Jake Paul in a much anticipated match on Friday, November 15 in the US. The match will be streamed by OTT platform Netflix. The match was initially set to take place in July but was postponed after Tyson's health issues. What makes the fight more interesting is the huge age gap between the two opponents and the return of legendary boxer in ring.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 02:45 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: 14-year-old asks Mike Tyson about his legacy; netizens shocked at his response, here’s why

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-1,200.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-1,200.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-1,200.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-1,200.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.