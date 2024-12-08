Hello User
Viral Video: '17-second handshake between Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron at Notre Dame; netizens say 'UFC battle'

Livemint

World leaders gathered in Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, with a notable handshake between President-elect Trump and Prime Minister Macron. 

Emmanuel Macron, France's president, left, welcomes US President-elect Donald Trump before a meeting at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, France, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Trump and French Macron held a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris on Saturday ahead of the reopening of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

As world leaders converged in Paris on Saturday to witness the grand reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, the seventeen-second handshake between US President-elect Donald Trump and French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron captured the attention of social media.

Among the esteemed guests were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tech mogul Elon Musk, and Prince William.

The ceremony, led by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich, marked a historic moment as he officially reopened the cathedral's doors. Trump, who was in Paris for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, arrived at the Elysee Palace more than 40 minutes late, setting a tense tone for his first international trip since securing a second presidential term.

Watch the video here:

Social media users quickly reacted to the handshake between Trump and Macron.

One user remarked, "Macron after President Trump’s several 'UFC handshakes.'" Another commented, "He’s all about power moves and is current and defending champ," referring to the intense nature of their handshake.

A third user wrote, “Macron trying to be an alpha male is cute," highlighting the playful tone of the encounter.

Meanwhile, another user offered a more insightful take: “Collin's analysis of the Trump-Macron power dynamics reveals the subtle theater of diplomatic relations - a valuable insight into how influence is displayed through seemingly simple gestures."
Netizens react to the viral video. (Photo: X)

As reported by AFP, the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral, which cost approximately 700 million euros ($750 million), was funded through generous donations. Despite initial predictions that it could take decades, the ambitious five-year reopening deadline was met.

However, some parts of the restoration remain unfinished. The lead roofing base still requires completion, and the statues of apostles and saints, which were removed before the fire for restoration, are not expected to be reinstalled until the first half of 2025.

Although the exact cause of the 2019 blaze has not been definitively determined, prosecutors believe it was likely an accident, possibly caused by an electrical fault.

Before the fire, Notre Dame attracted around 12 million visitors annually, but church authorities anticipate a significant increase in visitors, with projections of "14 to 15 million" after the cathedral's reopening, AFP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

