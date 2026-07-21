Viral video: 30,000 feet above ground, Spanish fans learn about World Cup win, ‘If your Spain jersey only has one star’

"If your Spain jersey only has one star, time to buy a new one!" an airline pilot announced, and all the passengers erupted in elation. They were 30,000 feet above the ground when the Spanish fans, most of them wearing football jerseys, learned of the World Cup win.

Advertisement

The heartfelt moment has gone viral on social media, garnering over 1.2 million views. It also has more than 35,000 likes on X. The viral video has, however, received mixed responses.

“What a moment. Football really is different,” exclaimed one social media user.

Advertisement

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What triggered the viral moment on the flight with Spanish fans? ⌵ An airline pilot announced Spain's World Cup win, causing a jubilant reaction from the passengers, which led the moment to go viral. 2 Why did the celebration video of Spanish fans on a plane gain 1.2 million views? ⌵ The heartfelt and spontaneous celebration resonated with many viewers, showcasing the joy of football fandom at an unexpected moment. 3 How did Spain secure their World Cup victory against Argentina? ⌵ Spain won the World Cup final 1-0, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in extra time after a tightly contested match. 4 Should fans who watched the World Cup final on a plane feel guilty for missing the live action? ⌵ While some feel it may detract from their dedication, many argue that being a fan can involve various circumstances, including travel. 5 What were the mixed reactions to the viral video of Spanish fans celebrating the World Cup win? ⌵ Responses varied, with some viewers praising the heartwarming moment, while others questioned the video's authenticity, labeling it as potentially staged.

“Stellar video. Question is: is it a low-budget airline that has no wifi?” asked another user.

Also Read | Messi unfollows Enzo Fernandez on Instagram after heated argument: Viral claim

One user commented, “That pilot picked the perfect time to become part of the cabin crew folklore.”

“Why on earth would you be sitting on a plane whilst your country was playing in a World Cup final,” wondered another user.

“If you're on a plane when your team is playing in the WC final, you are not a real fan,” declared another user.

Many users questioned the video's authenticity at the same time. They described it with adjectives like ‘fake’, ‘staged’ and ‘AI’.

Spain’s World Cup victory The Spain vs Argentina World Cup final was deadlocked for 105 minutes. Then, Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal early in extra time. His strike secured Spain's second World Cup triumph, winning 1-0.

Advertisement

Torres side-footed home after Nico Williams' header fell kindly. Pedro Porro provided the initial cross for the move. Spain dominated possession throughout, forcing several fine saves from Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina waited patiently for moments to unleash Lionel Messi. That approach worked previously against Egypt and England. However, Spain proved fresher and technically superior on this occasion.

Argentina's first shot arrived remarkably late, in the 115th minute. Enzo Fernandez received a second yellow card during injury time.

Spain, already European champions, conceded just 1 goal throughout the tournament. Coach Luis de la Fuente's selections were ultimately vindicated by results.

Despite being a difficult watch, Spain's persistence eventually proved decisive. They dominated shots 20-2, with 12 on target. Argentina failed to register a single shot on target.

Advertisement

Spain's control and tempo management ultimately overwhelmed Argentina's physical approach. The victory extended Spain's remarkable unbeaten run to 38 matches.

Messi's farewell tournament yielded 8 goals and 4 assists overall. This marked Argentina's 3rd final appearance in 4 World Cups.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.