Viral video: 5-storey Hyderabad building tilts dangerously, creates panic

  • Huge cracks could be seen on the building located in the Madhapur area near Gachibowli. The residents were forced to spend a sleepless night in the open amid falling temperatures.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 06:14 PM IST
A five-storey building tilted dangerously in Hyderabad.
A five-storey building tilted dangerously in Hyderabad. (X)

In a horrific incident, a five-storey building in Hyderabad's Siddiq Nagar suddenly tilted and panic prevailed, causing residents to be evacuated at night, reported NDTV on November 20.

Huge cracks could be seen on the building situated in the Madhapur limits near Gachibowli.

After the incident, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency evacuated the building's residents and those in the surrounding buildings. The residents were forced to spend a sleepless night in the open amid falling temperatures.

According to the report, the incident occurred due to the poor foundation and construction of the building, which was worsened by the construction of a new building in an adjacent area.

Laxman, one of the residents of the building, stated that they had objected to the unusual deep digging of soil. "We asked how the builder can dig the soil so deep in an area of 50 square yards, but they assured us that it will not harm our building," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Officials are investigating the building's permissions.

Previous incidents:

A month ago, at least five people died, and many others were injured after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru amid heavy rainfall. According to ANI, five other people have been injured in the accident and were treated at hospitals. More than 13 people have been rescued.

Earlier in Lucknow, a three-story structure housing storage units and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area, leaving 28 people injured. 

In Mumbai, too, in July, a 70-year-old woman died and four others were injured after a portion of a building collapsed on Grant Road.

The incident occurred around 11 am at the four-storey Rubinissa Manzil located on Sleater Road near the Grant Road railway station.

According to BMC, a portion of the balcony and slab on the second and third floors partially collapsed.

With agency inputs.

20 Nov 2024, 06:14 PM IST
