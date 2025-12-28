Viral video: 52-year-old mother earns first income from YouTube channel; social media reacts, ‘No one can stop you now’

A touching video of a 52-year-old woman celebrating her first income has gone viral. The video captures her moment of joy as she earns her first income from YouTube.

The clip, shared on Instagram by Anshul Pareek, shows her mother with her phone, smiling with joy and getting emotional.

In the video, Pareek asks her, “What happened, mummy?” Her mother proudly replies that she has earned her first income of her life through YouTube at the age of 52, and that too within just six months.

“I’m a proud daughter,” Anshul wrote in the caption.

The viral video has garnered a lot of attention, with over 1 million views on Instagram.

The video also carries a message on the screen. It says there is “no age for dreams, only hard work”.

The viral video has even caught YouTube’s attention. It commented on the video and called it ‘incredibly inspiring’.

“This is incredibly inspiring. Big congratulations!! We are so happy to be a part of this journey,” it wrote.

Many other users commented on the viral video.

“Oh my god! i got emotional..... lets goooo, aunty jiii,” wrote one of them.

“The best part, she gave credit to herself ‘I am very hardworking’,” commented another.

“That’s amazing… congratulations.. even my mom is trying to make her YouTube work for so many years.. but we’re not even near to achievement.. i hope even she gets to say such things one day,” came from another.

Another user wrote, “The happiness and pain behind her specs every creator can relate to, Aunty Ji.”

“Eyes are filled with unspoken emotions,” reacted another user.

“Yeahhhh…..great yes you are a hardworking and independent woman. No one can stop you now. Keep growing,” posted another user.

“You did it, congratulations, keep going,” posted another user.

YouTube Channel The 52-year-old mother runs a YouTube channel called ‘Life Unscripted’. It is a family-friendly Indian channel that mixes simple storytelling with light comedy and moral lessons.

The channel has over 41,000 subscribers and features around 360 videos. Most content is presented through cute, hand-drawn cartoon characters set in rural and traditional Indian homes. Only 5 long videos are there. The rest of them are YouTube Shorts.

The long videos include Krishna stories, Saas-Bahu moral tales, Nani-Maa podcasts and festive specials. The Shorts section is far more active and popular.

These clips showcase everyday Indian family situations, humorous banter, village humour, and women-centric conversations. All are acted out through animated characters placed over real backgrounds. Many videos cross tens of thousands of views, with some touching lakhs.

The YouTube channel also has an Instagram page. However, it has just 22 followers so far.