Viral Video: 9-year-old cries while offering laddoos to a Ganapati idol during Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan 2024 | Watch

A viral video shows 9-year-old Abhinav Arora tearfully offering laddoos to a Ganesh idol during Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan 2024. His emotional plea for the idol's return has garnered over 24 million views online, highlighting his popularity as a young spiritual influencer from Delhi.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Sep 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Viral Video: 9-year-old cries while offering laddoos to a Ganapati idol during Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan 2024 | Watch
Viral Video: 9-year-old cries while offering laddoos to a Ganapati idol during Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan 2024 | Watch(Screengrab from Instagram/abhinavaroraofficial)

A recent video has gone viral on social media. It shows a young boy emotionally offering laddoos to a Ganesh idol, and it has gained major attention online.

The boy, dressed in orange and seated near a river during Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan 2024, tearfully asks the idol to return soon. As a priest approached to take the idol for immersion, the child became even more emotional.

The clip quickly spread across various social media platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. The boy is identified as 9-year-old Abhinav Arora from Delhi. He is known for sharing spiritual content on social media.

“Still remember the day of last year when Ganesh ji was going. The only hope in my mind was that Ganesh ji would come soon. And to fulfill his promise Ganpati Bappa,” Abhinav wrote while sharing the video, which has gained more than 24 million views on Instagram.

Abhinav is a popular figure with more than 9,30,000 Instagram followers. He regularly posts about Hindu celebrations, scriptures, and his encounters with spiritual leaders. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari presented him with the award as the youngest spiritual speaker in India.

Abhinav’s daily routine

Abhinav is the son of Tarun Raj Arora, a businessman, author, and TEDx speaker. Tarun manages his son's social media accounts.

Some of his admirers know him affectionately as “Bal Sant.” According to the Hindustan Times, Abhinav believes himself to be Balram and views Lord Krishna as his younger sibling.

In previous interviews, the 9-year-old mentioned that his routine would begin at 3:30 in the morning. He rises during the Brahma Muhurta and engages in mala jaap, a form of prayer.

At 4 AM, he performs a prayer ritual at home, followed by a Tulsi Puja Parikrama at 6:30 AM, during which he also makes offerings to the Bal Gopal deity.

First Published:11 Sep 2024, 03:54 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: 9-year-old cries while offering laddoos to a Ganapati idol during Ganesh Chaturthi Visarjan 2024 | Watch

