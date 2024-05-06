Active Stocks
Viral video: 9-year-old gives his only dollar to 'homeless' millionaire; netizens say, 'Kudos to the parents'

A nine-year-old kid earned applaud for his generous behaviour after he tried to help a billionaire whom he considered a homeless person in Louisiana, United States

A nine-year-old boy gave his only dollar to a billionaire assuming him a homeless man.

In a heartwarming gesture, a nine-year-old boy in the United States handed over his last dollar to help a man, whom he considered homeless. However, the man whom the kid helped assuming him a destitute person on the streets of Baton Rouge in Louisiana turned out to be a billionaire businessman.

The incident occurred after the 42-year-old businessman Matt Busbice left his house after hearing a fire alarm. As soon as he figured out that there was no fire near his house, he went to a local coffee shop to place his order. After some time, he went outside the shop to do his morning prayer, reported CBS news citing a CCTV footage recording.

As soon as he finished his Friday prayer, a small kid Kelvin Ellis Jr approached him and what happened next won Busbice's heart. The nine-year-old approached him and asked whether he was a homeless. Moreover, he expressed his will to help homeless people.

“'If you're homeless, here's a dollar. I always wanted to help a homeless person, and I finally had the opportunity," year-old Ellis Jr recalls telling Busbice, reported CBS News.

Impressed by the thoughtful gesture of Ellis Jr, Busbice tried to reciprocate by buying the kid a breakfast and a coffee for his father as a thank you gesture. Not only this, he also took the kid on a shopping trip to his sporting goods store, BuckFeather. 

The CCTV video of the incident went viral on social media and even forced several international media channels to approach the two to bring their experience in front of the world.

"I haven't had that much faith in humanity in a very long time," Busbice told CBS News in an interview.

Social media showers applaud on kid for generousity

As the nine-year-old Kelvin Ellis Jr chose to donate the only dollar he earned by himself after securing good grades in his examination, he was not only rewarded by Busbice, but a number of social media users applauded the kid for his generous act.

“It be a better world if more people we're like these two.bless them both," commented one user on the YouTube video shared by CBS Evening News. 

“The way his father looks at him in those couple seconds, man I can tell he's proud of his son," wrote another. 

“This young man was obviously brought up right.well done parents."

“Sometimes, good things happen. That boy is going to grow up to be a great person."

“Kudos also to the man for seeing the pure and good heart of the boy. Given his stature, that of a successful businessman, he could have felt insulted and brushed off the boy."

Published: 06 May 2024, 03:57 PM IST
