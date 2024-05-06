Viral video: 9-year-old gives his only dollar to 'homeless' millionaire; netizens say, 'Kudos to the parents'
A nine-year-old kid earned applaud for his generous behaviour after he tried to help a billionaire whom he considered a homeless person in Louisiana, United States
In a heartwarming gesture, a nine-year-old boy in the United States handed over his last dollar to help a man, whom he considered homeless. However, the man whom the kid helped assuming him a destitute person on the streets of Baton Rouge in Louisiana turned out to be a billionaire businessman.