Viral video: In a viral video, a 90-year-old grandmother tries pizza for the first time during her birthday celebration. The video has attracted over nine lakh views, with viewers expressing love and admiration for her.

Viral video: Need to grab something for a quick grub? Biryani, pizza or burger might be one of your top go-to options, thanks to the craze of fast food and food delivery platforms. But even amid this craze, there are still some people who have never tasted a pizza before, let alone the cravings for fast food.

Social media influencers Urmila Lawekar and Mithilesh Patankar recently celebrated their 90-year-old grandmother's birthday. The highlight of the party? The couple laid out an array of Italian dishes for their ‘aaji’ (grandmother), none of which the nonagenarian had tasted before, and asked her to give a thumbs-up, or thumbs-down accordingly.

The video has gone viral over social media, with netizens adoring how aaji rates each of the dishes she tastes

Did the 90-year-old like the pizza? As it turns out, the 90-year-old grandmother gives a thumbs up for pizza, but kind of reluctantly. “Taste accha laga (taste was good)….okay, okay," says aaji, crinkling her nose slightly. Thereafter, she gives a thumbs-up, stating that she likes the taste of pizza because she is having it for the first time.

‘The best trio literally…’ The video posted by Urmila Lawekar on her YouTube channel, has gained over nine lakh views. Watchers flooded the comments section of the video with birthday wishes for aaji, adding that she looked adorable.

" Ajji wearing luffy outfit..ajjiiii lalipops and patties love you. And also!!!Thank you for aashirwaad ajji..love you," commented one user.

“The Bond Between Dadi Urmila And Mithilesh is Unbreakable," commented another one.

“ Awwwwwwww. The best trio literally. How cute is ajji , loves her lotttttt," wrote another user.