Lavish weddings are not unknown in Indian and Pakistani cultures, but a recent video from Pakistan has got the internet hooked! In Hyderabad across the Indian border, a groom's father took the wedding grandeur a notch higher as he rented an aeroplane to shower the bride's home with cash.

Yes, you read it right! Cash rained in Pakistan as an extravagant Pakistani decided to make his son's wedding celebration more grand and a lot more different from the usual, defying the definition of lavish.

A viral video shared on X shows a plane flying over the bride’s house, dropping millions of Pakistani rupees in cash.

Sharing the video, the social media user wrote in Urdu, “The bride’s father’s request... The groom’s father rented a plane for his son’s wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride’s house.”

However, a social media user also claimed that it was the groom's NRI friends who showered cash on his house in Pakistan. LiveMint could not independently verify the video or the claims.

Watch video here:

Netizens were left bewildered and amused as some have criticised the wasteful display of wealth. However, some users had a humorous perspective and had a hearty laugh about how the groom would have to pay off his father’s debt for the rest of his life.

“The groom’s father rented a plane for his son’s wedding and dropped millions of rupees on the bride’s house. Now it seems the groom will continue to pay off his father’s debt for the rest of his life,” a user joked, starting a series.

“IMF bailout package,” an Indian user quipped, joking about the economic condition of Pakistan. “Now we know why Pakistan is in debt,” another added.

“When your currency value is downgrading day by day,” said a user.

“Pakistan ka pure saal ka budget hi gira Diya ab wapis bhik mangte firenge (They finished Pakistan's budget for a year. Now they (Pakistan) will get back to begging),” another user said.

“Forget the groom; the bride’s neighbours must be the happiest people right now,” quipped a user.