Viral video: A special 4-legged guest at Mahakumbh takes holy bath at Triveni Sangam | Watch

Beginning January 13, the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has drawn unusual guests participating in the rituals. The event is set to attract 400 million visitors and generate 2 lakh crore in revenue, held every 12 years.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Updated26 Jan 2025, 01:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Hindu devotees take holy dips at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the Mahakumbh festival, celebrated every 12 years in Prayagraj, in Uttar Pradesh, India(AP)

Among the thousands of devotees who have braved the biting cold of January winters for a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was a special 4-legged guest.

Mahakumbh is a significant Hindu pilgrimage and festival held every 12 years.

Accompanied by his owner, this furry buddy took a quick dip into the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, at dawn in what is referred to as “Maha Snaan”—the main ritual of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Advertisement
Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav likely to take a dip at Sangam in Mahakumbh today

Who is this 4-legged furry buddy?

The 4-legged furry buddy is a pet dog named Cami. Cami was present at the Mahakumbh Mela with his owner, Sufi Aroro.

According to a video shared on X, Cami had visited the Mahakumbh Mela with the young man. Aroro took a dip in the Sangam, holding Cami in his arms.

“A special video from Prayagraj is currently going viral on social media. In which a few days ago, a young man named Sufi Aroro took a holy bath at the Triveni Sangma with his pet dog Cami,” the X post in Marathi read.

Advertisement
Also Read | Mahakumbh Mela: Artatrana Baba ’cures’ people with his touch

Watch the viral video here:

Advertisement
Also Read | Here’s what Gautam Adani says about Taylor Swift stage at son Jeet’s wedding

The Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, has witnessed several viral moments.

Like Cami, several unusual guests have been to the Mahakumbh. Like several other devotees in Prayagraj, the dead woman was at the MahaKumbh Mela 2025, thanks to her son. An elderly man took the ‘Maha Snaan’ holding onto a framed photo of his dead mother at the religious congregation.

About the Mahakumbh

The 45-day mega event, billed as the largest human gathering on earth, began on January 13 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and is expected to see a footfall of about 400 million people before it concludes on February 26

Advertisement

The ‘Mahakumbh’ takes place once every 12 years. This year, it will be held over an area of 4,000 hectares.

Like in past years, the ‘Mahakumbh 2025’ promises to be a money-maker this time. The event generates revenue for various segments, from a milkman to a helicopter company.

Also Read | Mahakumbh 2025: From ₹7,500 cr budget to ₹2 lakh cr expected revenue

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has estimated that Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad, would earn over 2 lakh crore in revenue from the Mahakumbh 2025.

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: A special 4-legged guest at Mahakumbh takes holy bath at Triveni Sangam | Watch
First Published:26 Jan 2025, 01:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts