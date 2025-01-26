Viral video: A special 4-legged guest at Mahakumbh takes holy bath at Triveni Sangam | Watch

Among the thousands of devotees who have braved the biting cold of January winters for a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Mahakumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was a special 4-legged guest.

Mahakumbh is a significant Hindu pilgrimage and festival held every 12 years.

Accompanied by his owner, this furry buddy took a quick dip into the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, at dawn in what is referred to as “Maha Snaan”—the main ritual of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Who is this 4-legged furry buddy? The 4-legged furry buddy is a pet dog named Cami. Cami was present at the Mahakumbh Mela with his owner, Sufi Aroro.

According to a video shared on X, Cami had visited the Mahakumbh Mela with the young man. Aroro took a dip in the Sangam, holding Cami in his arms.

“A special video from Prayagraj is currently going viral on social media. In which a few days ago, a young man named Sufi Aroro took a holy bath at the Triveni Sangma with his pet dog Cami,” the X post in Marathi read.

Watch the viral video here:

The Mahakumbh, which began on January 13, has witnessed several viral moments.

Like Cami, several unusual guests have been to the Mahakumbh. Like several other devotees in Prayagraj, the dead woman was at the MahaKumbh Mela 2025, thanks to her son. An elderly man took the ‘Maha Snaan’ holding onto a framed photo of his dead mother at the religious congregation.

About the Mahakumbh The 45-day mega event, billed as the largest human gathering on earth, began on January 13 in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and is expected to see a footfall of about 400 million people before it concludes on February 26

The ‘Mahakumbh’ takes place once every 12 years. This year, it will be held over an area of 4,000 hectares.

Like in past years, the ‘Mahakumbh 2025’ promises to be a money-maker this time. The event generates revenue for various segments, from a milkman to a helicopter company.

Uttar Pradesh industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has estimated that Prayagraj, earlier known as Allahabad, would earn over ₹2 lakh crore in revenue from the Mahakumbh 2025.