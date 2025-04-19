Viral video: Arvind Kejriwal, wife Sunita dance to Pushpa 2 ‘kadvi hai boli…’ song at daughter’s engagement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was seen dancing with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to the hit song “Angaro Ka Ambar Sa” from Pushpa 2: The Rule during their daughter’s engagement ceremony.

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter, Harshita Kejriwal, tied the knot with her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday, April 18. The wedding took place at Kapurthala House in Delhi, which serves as the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister when visiting the capital.