Viral video: Actress Sudha Chandran tries to bite people during emotional breakdown at Mata ki Chowki | Watch

A video of Sudha Chandran has gone viral on social media. It has left many viewers shocked and confused. The clip shows the well-known actress in a highly-agitated state.

The incident did not take place during a film or television shoot. According to reports, the video was recorded during a Mata ki Chowki, a devotional gathering.

In the footage, Sudha appears emotionally overwhelmed and physically uncontrollable while those present try to calm her down.

Several people around her, including Anupamaa actress Jaswir Kaur, struggle to hold and restrain her. She tries to bite one of those who try to calm her down.

Many viewers believe she may have been spiritually affected during the prayer. Some claim that she was “possessed” by the goddess. Others are urging caution and sensitivity.

The video has sparked intense discussion online. At the same time, there is concern for her mental well-being.

Social media reaction While many commented with “Jay Mata Di” or similar expressions, many countered the claim.

“Dhong hai ye sb kuch nhi hota aisa (This is all fake. Nothing like this really happens),” wrote one of them.

“Chalo devotion hai maana (Alright, let’s accept it as devotion).. Why everything has to be filmed and put on social media!!! Keep it to urself.. Mata ki chowki is for ur peace not for public to see we did this…” posted another.

Another user wrote, “Kali Mata ko kuch kaam nhi bss enn logo ke andr hii aayengi. Sab drama karte hain Mata aane ke (Kali Mata has nothing else to do except come only into these people? Everyone is just doing drama in the name of the Goddess coming into them.).”

“She seems emotionally upset, so she is behaving this way,” came from another social media user.

One user defended the ‘divine possession’: “Those who are laughing in the comments probably do not understand this. Mata Rani enters only her true devotees, just like she has entered Sudha ji. Jai Mata Di.”

Divine possession depicted in popular films Kantara (2022) and its prequel Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025) depict divine possession through the Bhoota Kola ritual. In these films, possession is shown as a sacred bond between local communities and their deities, known as Daivas.

During key moments, characters act as spiritual mediums who channel divine forces to protect tradition. They deliver justice and maintain harmony between people and Nature.

In the first film, Shiva is empowered after being possessed by Guliga Daiva. The prequel explores these origins further.

Kantara: Chapter 1 shows possession of Guliga by the goddess Chavundi. Director Rishab Shetty has urged viewers not to imitate such scenes. He has also stressed they represent local beliefs, not cinema.

What is divine possession? Divine possession is a religious belief, where a person is thought to be temporarily guided or inhabited by a deity or kind spirit. It is common in many Hindu traditions. But, it is not limited to Hinduism.

Similar beliefs exist worldwide, across many cultures and faiths. Religions often clearly separate divine possession from demonic possession.

Divine possession is usually voluntary and invited through rituals. It is seen as a blessing, where the person becomes a healer or messenger of the divine. It is totally different from demonic possession.