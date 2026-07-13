Viral video: After Honeymoon Coach controversy, priests perform puja in train; Railways gets slammed over response

A viral video showing priests performing puja inside a train saloon car has sparked widespread controversy recently. Now, the Northern Railways has responded.

The footage showed multiple men, dressed in traditional attire, seated on the floor. A priest, wearing a yellow dhoti, conducted rituals surrounded by ceremonial items. These included silver plates, bowls and other puja essentials. The setting appeared to be a private saloon car attached to a train.

Northern Railway responded officially to the viral video. It clarified the circumstances. The saloon car was booked through IRCTC on 8 July 2026. The booking party paid an advance of ₹3,08,580 for commercial use.

It was attached to Train No. 12926, the Paschim Express. The journey ran from New Delhi to Mumbai on 10 July 2026.

Northern Railway confirmed that it had issued a commercial run notification beforehand. This was subject to standard operational feasibility checks throughout.

The railway emphasised that its core responsibilities remained unaffected by this booking. These include ensuring punctuality, safety, security and passenger convenience.

“In this incident, none got injured. Priest seen performing abhishek is being performed in saloon car booked by party,” NR replied on Twitter (now X).

Social Media Response The response triggered significant backlash across social media users. Many have questioned whether paying money grants unlimited freedom aboard trains.

One commenter called the railway's reply “disappointing”. He argued that the issue had extended beyond religious rituals and cultural sensitivities.

“What about criminal elements? What about security? Here, the issue is not just limited to puja-path, rituals, or Hindu-Muslim matters. It goes far beyond that,” the user wrote.

Others echoed similar concerns about security and potential criminal misuse. One of them wondered whether people could do anything if they paid enough: “So, you mean we can do anything in a railway coach if you pay in lakhs.”

Several users raised fire safety concerns regarding the curtained saloon interior. One pointed to India's Jan Vishwas Act, citing restrictions on inflammable items. Another highlighted apparent contradictions with existing prohibitions on flammable substances.

“Massive fire hazard. Under the Jan Vishwas Act, carrying or using inflammable items carries up to 1 year of jail time,” wrote one of them.

The controversy also sparked pointed comparisons regarding religious equality on trains. Some users asked whether other religious groups could book similar arrangements.

“So Muslim religious bodies can also book the same and do namaaz and azaan?” asked one user.

One user sarcastically proposed booking a saloon for prayer, promising no loud music. Another suggested this could become a lucrative business opportunity overall.

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“Business Idea, Guys: Find a very busy train and book a Saloon Car to train and then start giving tickets, basically design the car however you want, you can be rich like anything if this picks up,” the user wrote.

“The reply seems to be an afterthought after the backlash, it seems. Was permission taken in advance for the said ritual inside the train? If so, under what policy/rule of IRCTC? Enlighten everyone so that others too can utilise this,” commented one user.

Some users referred to a previous incident involving a suspended ticket checker. This raised questions about consistency in railway decorum enforcement generally.

Honeymoon on Train A viral "Honeymoon Coach" video recently sparked controversy on Indian Railways. A couple travelling on the Nandigram Express hired an event stylist. Decorators boarded at Jalna station, transforming their First AC coupe entirely.

They added heart-shaped balloons, flower garlands and thousands of rose petals. Electric fairy lights and an "I Love You" message completed the setup. The decoration company shared footage online, which quickly went viral.

While some found it romantic, others raised safety and etiquette concerns. Railways treated it as a serious security and protocol breach. Decorators had boarded without tickets or official authorisation beforehand.

South Central Railway suspended the on-duty ticket inspector immediately afterwards. Authorities also registered criminal charges against the decoration agency involved.

Defence for Railways Amid the criticism about the pooja on the train, some voices defended the railway's handling. One commenter praised Northern Railway for properly fulfilling its stated responsibilities.