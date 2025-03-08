The movie Chhaava has revived national interest in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The movie showcases his struggles and torture by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, played by Akshaye Khanna. The Bollywood entertainer has sparked emotional responses and praise from leaders like PM Narendra Modi.

The film also fuelled rumours about Mughal treasures at Asirgarh Fort, leading villagers to dig for gold. A viral video on Twitter (now X) shows numerous people in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, digging in the ground at night. However, police found no evidence to the claim and warned against illegal excavation.

While the fort has historical importance, no confirmed treasures exist. The movie itself has faced criticism for historical inaccuracies. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal has, however, received rave reviews.

Chhaava accused of historical inaccuracies Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava faced controversy after Deepak Raje Shirke, a descendant of the Shirke family, accused it of misrepresenting his ancestors. The Shirke clan was a Maratha royal family ruling parts of Maharashtra, Goa and Mumbai. It was closely linked to the Bhosale rulers, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the movie, Maratha commanders Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke are shown as traitors in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s capture. Shirke warned of protests and threatened a ₹100-crore lawsuit if corrections weren’t made.

The Shirke family formally notified director Laxman Utekar, demanding clarification. Utekar later apologised to Bhushan Shirke and assured him that the film does not explicitly name their ancestors.

Chhaava box office Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, has delivered several box-office hits. Chhaava happens to be his most successful film so far with ₹489.8 crore net collection in India.