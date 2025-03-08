Viral Video: After watching Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava movie, people in Madhya Pradesh start digging in ground for gold

Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has sparked national interest and controversy. While it highlights his struggles against Aurangzeb, the film faced backlash for inaccuracies.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated8 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST
The movie Chhaava has revived national interest in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. The movie showcases his struggles and torture by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, played by Akshaye Khanna. The Bollywood entertainer has sparked emotional responses and praise from leaders like PM Narendra Modi.

The film also fuelled rumours about Mughal treasures at Asirgarh Fort, leading villagers to dig for gold. A viral video on Twitter (now X) shows numerous people in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, digging in the ground at night. However, police found no evidence to the claim and warned against illegal excavation.

While the fort has historical importance, no confirmed treasures exist. The movie itself has faced criticism for historical inaccuracies. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal has, however, received rave reviews.

Chhaava accused of historical inaccuracies

Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava faced controversy after Deepak Raje Shirke, a descendant of the Shirke family, accused it of misrepresenting his ancestors. The Shirke clan was a Maratha royal family ruling parts of Maharashtra, Goa and Mumbai. It was closely linked to the Bhosale rulers, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the movie, Maratha commanders Ganoji and Kanhoji Shirke are shown as traitors in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s capture. Shirke warned of protests and threatened a 100-crore lawsuit if corrections weren’t made.

The Shirke family formally notified director Laxman Utekar, demanding clarification. Utekar later apologised to Bhushan Shirke and assured him that the film does not explicitly name their ancestors.

Chhaava box office

Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, has delivered several box-office hits. Chhaava happens to be his most successful film so far with 489.8 crore net collection in India.

His earlier best was URI: The Surgical Strike. It collected 244.14 crore net in India. Raazi, also starring Alia Bhatt, minted 123.74 crore net in the domestic box office.

First Published:8 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST
