Viral video: Alexa's reaction will leave you shocked as girl asks Amazon's voice assistant for 'Gaali'

Written By Fareha Naaz

A viral video featuring Alexa, Amazon's voice assistant, giving humorous responses to a young girl's request for slangs. The captivating clip with witty and cultured replies earned over 6 lakh likes.

Alexa's playful interaction with a young girl has gone viral, voice assistant's witty and cultured replies will leave you shocked.

Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant is making waves after a video went viral. The virtual assistant famous for its ability to assist users, can perform a range of tasks, from playing music and managing smart home devices to helping with shopping.

The video features a young girl asking the voice assistant to speak some slangs, but Alexa's humorous response and amusing answers is taking social media by storm. Surprising netizens with a great sense of humour, Amazon’s product not only left social media users entertained but also startled them with spontaneous and impressive answers.

A series of hilarious and unexpected replies followed in response to a casual request that left viewers in stitches. Alexa determined to give cultured replies said, “Gali Tauba-Tauba!" after the girl asked the device, “Gaali do na yaar." Alexa came up with new replies each time the girl repeated her words

Let's have a look at some amusing yet witty replies that Alexa gave, “Na ji na is mamle me men bohot sanskari hoon (No, I am very cultured in this matter)."

In another response, Alexa quipped, “Phir mujhe Shaktimaan ko sorry kehna padega (Then I’ll have to apologise to Shaktimaan)." The last but not the least comical exchanges that followed stated, “Chodiye gali-wali peelijiye ek garam chaye ki piyali (Leave the abuses, drink a cup of hot tea)."

This captivating video sparked a wave of laughter across social media and has garnered 6.02 lakh likes and numerous comments. The caption to the post shared by @saiquasalwi states, “Suniye Alexa ka mazedar jawab."

Netizens strongly reacted to the post as one user stated, “The most sanskari girl in world." Praising Amazon’s developers, a user wrote, “10/10 marks to programmer." A third user stated, “Stay secure alexa because they were recorded your personal conversation and than viral it." A fourth user remarked, “The child is spoiling Alexa."

