A vintage 1991 Filmfare Awards video featuring Bollywood stars reveals their amusing alternate career choices, with Amitabh Bachchan's witty remark about selling milk in Allahabad stealing the spotlight. This nostalgic clip has sparked joy among netizens

Doctor, dancer, tennis player, taxi driver, trader, or journalist: A 1991 Filmfare Awards video captured the unfiltered responses of several Bollywood stars to the question, “If they weren’t an actor/actress, what would they be?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachan's hilarious response emerged as the key highlight of the video and garnered significant attention on social media. The Sholay actor answered the question and said, “ 'Allahabad me doodh bech raha hota (Would have been selling milk in Allahabad)".

Watch Amitabh Bachchan sharing his alternative career plans The Instagram video, shared by Filmfare has garnered nearly 4 lakh views and thousands of comments. The footage captured the reaction of several Bollywood stars, directors, and singers, including Padmini Kolhapuri, Saroj Khan, Gulshan Grover, Jeetendra, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Late actor Amrish Puri, famous as Mogambo from Mr India, said that he would have pursued his career in the government services if he wouldn't have become an actor. The video begins with Filmfare Awards 1991 hosts Neelam and Shekhar Kapoor. Other artists which were featured in the video are Raj Zutshi, Anu Aggarwal, Mansoor Khan, Archana, Aamir Khan, Shekhar Kapoor, etc.

Netizens react to the video The video shared on Instagram received massive praise from social media users. Many hailed the elegance of the actors while responding to the question.

“I'm so glad to have come across this video [sic]," commented a user on the post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Look at the class of these artists! What elegance [sic]"

“They all seemed so genuine and good hearted. All of them spoke sooo well [sic]"

“Shekhar Kapoor was so gorgeous! [sic]" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“What a blast from the past [sic]"

“Very well articulated by the entire essmble of that time actors to a brilliant question.Shekhar Kapoor was undoubted the best.What has gone wrong with the present days stars who adorn the stage a simply third rate humour [sic]"