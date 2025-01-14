Viral video: Excavations are an opportunity to examine how ancient civilisations lived. While certain excavations reveal important facts about the past, many have led to gold and rare discoveries. However, a viral video of one excavation shows ruins that are likely to be ancient but have been wrapped in polythene.

“Discovery of an ancient treasure according to the treasure map,” reads the caption of the footage. The viral video has gained over 1.2 million views on social media, with netizens debating whether the footage is real or fake.

“ Wow, the khazana is too old, but they wrapped it with fresh polythene. It seems like they packed it recently and put it back. Ancient people are very active !!!” commented one Instagram user.

Ancient treasures found? The viral video, which has sparked a heated debate, shows a man constantly digging the ground until his spade strikes the lid of a rectangular black-coloured box.

At first glance, anyone watching the video might expect ancient ruins or gold items inside the box. However, when the box is opened, it reveals some figurines wrapped in polythene.

What the netizens said Several netizens commented that the viral video was fake and the box seemed to have been planted at the spot, as the polythene looked new.

“Fake video,” posted one user. “Farzi video,” commented another person.

A third person wrote, “Is anyone really believing this s***?”

Another user suggested the box might have been buried during one of the World Wars. Another user commented: “There was no such box at that time… No one will believe these clips."

Amid all these comments explaining the video is ‘fake’, another person elaborated: “At least you could have locked the handle of the suitcase, because it has been underground for so many years. The box kept in my house is always locked, even though it is not inside the ground."