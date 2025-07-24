Viral video: American woman learns Marathi for Maharashtrian husband; netizens joke, ‘MNS would have happy tears’

Amid the ongoing language row in Maharashtra, an American woman shared a heartwarming Instagram Reel showing off the little Marathi she learnt for her Maharashtrian husband.

In the now-viral video, the content creator Candace, who shares the Instagram profile with her husband Aniket, shared that she was still learning her husband's mother tongue and is not fluent in it yet.

She tried a few phrases in Marathi, such as “good morning,” “how are you,” “what's for dinner,” and “thank you,” which made her husband smile warmly.

“I’m not perfect, but I’m trying. Go easy on me,” Candace wrote in caption.

Watch the viral video here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Although impressed by her progress, netizens joke that Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) would be very happy to see the viral video, referring to the recent incidents of violence by the party workers against Mumbai locals who didn't speak the regional language.

“MNS would have happy tears,” said a netizen. To which, another added, “MNS would be so proud.”

Social media users also highlighted the delirious husband in the video and said, “Your efforts made his day.”

“He is low-key so proud,” said a user.

Another added, “That smile when you were talking to him in his native language was like. ‘This is why I love this woman’.”

Users also appreciated her effort and said, “Kudos to your efforts girl.”

“I smiled when she said Dhanyavaad!!” said another.

A user added, “Both of you are So cute.”

A few netizens also jumped in to help teach her a few more Marathi phrases, saying, “Next time, say ‘aho aika’ and watch him blush.” Another netizen elaborated, “AHOOO is what a Marathi woman calls her husband.”

“Oh my god, as a Maharashtrian, this is so sweet. Let me know if you need help learning,” said another.

MNS Marathi language row This comes amid an outrage caused by MNS activists thrashing a sweet shop owner in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for not speaking Marathi.

In a separate incident on Saturday, MNS workers damaged the glass door of Mumbai-based share market investor Sushil Kedia's office in Worli after he declared he would not speak Marathi and dared the party chief Raj Thackeray.

