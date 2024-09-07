Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu narrowly avoided a train while inspecting a bridge amid heavy flooding. His proactive stance, alongside NSG commandos, showcases his dedication to relief efforts as heavy rainfall is predicted in the region through September 10.

Amid heavy rainfall and flooding in Andhra Pradesh, a viral video shows Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu narrowly escaping a train while personally inspecting a railway bridge.

Naidu observed the swollen rivulet alongside officials and NSG commandos. His hands-on approach reflects his commitment to overseeing the relief work in the affected areas.

During that time, a train whizzed by and the 74-year-old Naidu, standing by the bridge's railing on a narrow platform very close to the moving train, was unperturbed.

A netizen said, “Maut ke sath khel rhe," while others humorously wrote, “If a man can survive a bomb blast, he can do anything."

Passengers from the speeding train cheered the CM's fieldwork.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department, in its latest weather bulletin, stated, “Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam on 08th & 09th; Telangana on 09th & 10th September." It further noted possibility of “heavy rainfall" in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka until September 10 and in Telangana over the next three days.

Further, he said there was no rain on Friday in the catchment areas, reducing inflows to 3,500 cusecs. He added that sealing the breach is also a new task even for the Army teamstoiling at Budameru, PTI reported.

"Now we have a belief that inflows will not come tonight but if it rains in the night then they could come in another five to six hours," said Naidu, adding that the government is doing everything to ensure that relief reaches the last mile in the flood-affected areas.