Viral video: Angry employees throw away ‘Diwali gift’ Soan Papdi at company gate; netizens say ‘it's actually tasty’

Diwali, the festival of lights, is synonymous with workplace bonuses, gifts and of course, sweets. But what happens when a company decides to skip bonuses, and all that Diwali is reduced to is a box of the infamous Soan Papdi?

A similar incident occurred at a factory in Gannaur, Sonipat. However, what the employees did next went viral online, sparking a lengthy debate on the Internet.

In a viral video, the workers can be seen throwing away the Soan Papdi boxes outside the factory gate to register their protest.

Here's what happened: Just days before Diwali, a manufacturing facility in Gannaur gifted its workers Soan Papdi boxes instead of the customary monetary bonuses, sparking an immediate outcry. The workers reportedly felt insulted by the sweet box.

Frustrated by the rising costs and delayed wages, which had allegedly tightened the household budgets of the workers, the box of sweets fell short of sweetening the festival.

According to media reports, the factory supervisors stated that the sweets were intended as a gesture of goodwill during the festive season.

Authorities have confirmed that no property damage or violence occurred as a result of the worker's protest.

Watch the viral video here: The viral videos showed employees throwing the sweets at the factory gate, chants of dissatisfaction echoing across the scene.

Here's how the netizens reacted: Social media users understood where the factory workers were coming from, but said that Soan Papdi is “actually tasty,” and instead of throwing it away at the factory gate, the workers should have passed it on to the poor people.

A user said, “Agar isliye fainki kyoki diwali bonus ni dia, to sahi kia.” But, he said that if the employees threw away the Soan Papdi box because it wasn't a different kind of sweet, then the workers don't deserve anything.

Soan papdi lovers flooded the comment section and said, “Soan papdi actually tasty hoti hai.”

“Actually, soan papdi is really a good desi sweet. However, it somehow became a controversial sweet. And people count it as cheap sweet. But see at people, who cannot afford soan papdi also. If you don't like it, give it to the poor. But don't throw like this,” added another user.

Several users said the sweet boxes should have been forwarded to other, more needy people. “Raste mein kitne saarey juggi jhopdi milti hai ... Unko he de dete! Aisey fekna thik nahi .. aram se bhi rakh sakte the .. akhir ann hai.”