A dramatic video showing a massive hippopotamus charging towards a safari car and nearly biting the vehicle in South Africa has gone viral on social media. The video footage shared on YouTube by the channel ‘Latest Sightings’ was from a safari trip in Manyoni Private Game Reserve. The heart-pounding video has gained attention from viewers as they have expressed shock at the close encounter.

The video captures tourists on an open safari vehicle cruising through the jungle when they spot a hippopotamus in the middle of the road. Sandiso, the skilled driver, cautiously began reversing as the hippo approached. The situation quickly escalated when the hippo charged at full speed toward the vehicle. In response, the video further showed that Sandiso accelerated in reverse, narrowly avoiding the charging animal. At one point, the video also shows the hippo coming dangerously close and opening its enormous mouth. It nearly attacked the vehicle's bonnet, but Sandiso swiftly drove the vehicle to escape.

Reactions on the viral video One user wrote, “He was sneaking on the car like a cat”

Another commented saying, “The Hippopotamus has to be one of the scariest animals to have charging you.”

One user noted, “Hippos are one of the most dangerous animals in Africa”

Some other called it a Jurrasic Park moment, he said, “Reminds me of that Jurassic Park arcade game when you get chased by the T-Rex”

A user also applauded the driver and said, “Kudos to the guide for getting them out of danger.” A user added, “Shout out to the driver who had to drive backwards to get away.”

Another commented, “Its terrifying how hippos very randomly charge at you even if they appear that they are calm and not interested in you”

“Crocs and lions don't mean a shit - it's hippoes you've gotta look out for!,” another user said.

One user joked, “You guys wanted the full safari experience....there”

“Damn ! That hippopotamus wasn't playing around”