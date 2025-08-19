Viral video: Animal lovers dance with street dog during protest; social media reacts with memes

A Twitter (now X) post has captured a unique protest in Delhi against the relocation of sterilised and vaccinated street dogs. The viral video shows demonstrators affectionately carrying a street dog in their arms. Others around clap and cheer.

Also Read | Adivi Sesh appeals Chief Justice of India and Delhi CM about mass confinement of street dogs

The video captures the protest, with animal lovers holding signs and chanting together. One placard clearly reads, “Sterilise and vaccinate not relocate” in bold letters. The text on the viral video reads “We will not back down.”

Many social media users expressed their dissatisfaction with such protests. While some slammed the protesters, many shared memes as reactions.

“Crazy humans....there are millions of humans who are living worst life than dogs…” wrote one user.

“Why are you harassing a poor dog?” asked another.

Another commented on the calm stray animal while everyone around dances and cheers, “The dog is better behaved than these dehatis.”

“Saare iPhone wale protesters, what a time we live in... Same crowd doesn't give two hoots to provide water to a delivery boy who races against time and runs often from these dogs too. Hypocrisy is the mantra of this age,” stated another.

Another user wrote, “These dog lovers are absolute low IQ dumb f**ks.”

“The dog had the opportunity to do the most funny thing ever,” quipped another.

“This is the same crowd that would shame a delivery boy to death if out of desperation and lack of facilities, pees at a street corner. But they happily let their pet dogs poop all over the common areas and public places n never pick it up, but expect everyone to walk over it,” came from another.

Another user commented, “I hope they will continue to show the same love to these street dogs when it will bite someone near them without any provocation.”

Is Delhi wiping out street dogs? On August 11, the Supreme Court ordered all stray dogs in Delhi to be removed from the streets. The apex court asked the Delhi government to shift them to shelters within eight weeks.

The SC order triggered strong protests from animal rights groups, citizens and politicians. They argue that the move goes against the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules of 2001, updated in 2023.

After widespread protests, the matter went to the top court again on August 14. The Delhi government told the SC bench that children were dying due to dog bites.