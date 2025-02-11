A video showing Apple CEO Tim Cook dining quietly at a restaurant in New Orleans has gone viral on social media. In the video shared by a user on Instagram showed the Apple CEO walking into a restaurant dressed in simple clothes, goes unnoticed at Louisiana sandwich.

Despite being in public, he goes unrecognised by those around him and enjoys a peaceful, unnoticed moment. In the video, he is seen accompanied by NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. In the caption, the user named Jzosports wrote, “Apple CEO Tim Cook and Odell Beckham eat Po’boys at local New Orleans restaurant”

Social media reactions on the viral video In response to the viral video, users shared their thoughts wherein some admired his low-key presence, with one person commenting while some noted that most Americans wouldn't recognise the CEOs of major companies, highlighting the contrast between Cook and figures like Steve Jobs.

Someone asked, “Lmao where is Tim Cook’s security?”

Another added, “REAL MONEY AINT RECOGNIZABLE”

some user user wrote, “That's the dream. Be worth 2 billion and have no one recognise you”

One user joked, “Welcome to Louisiana where we recognize a ball player before a CEO”

Some other added, “I respect his vibe, he’s not looking for praise or acknowledgment, just being human… I’d rather have a beer with him than most of his contemporaries”

One user said, “I’d prefer it that way actually”

Some other said, “This is actually Flex. be rich without the fame = real peace"

“Money screams…wealth whispers”