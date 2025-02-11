Viral video | Two legends one scooter! Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh cruise through streets on two-wheeler in Bengal

British pop star Ed Sheeran was caught enjoying a scooter ride behind Arijit Singh in Bengal. The video of the two singers wading through the busy streets of Murshidabad has gone viral online.
Ed Sheeran is in India for his ongoing world tour ‘Mathematics’. The pop singer has performed in Bengaluru, Chennai and is set to perform in other cities, including Delhi.
During his Chennai concert, he was joined on stage by legendary composer AR Rahman. The two performed a rendition of the classic song 'Urvashi'.
Before the concert, Sheeran also met AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen. Rahman shared pictures of their meeting on Instagram, where Sheeran was seen taking pictures and sitting at Rahman's music console. The caption read, "Photos by Ed Sheeran."
Few days ago, the pop singer surprised his fans with his impromptou performance on Bengalur's Church Street. However, his live performance was abruptly ended by Bengaluru police. The singer is receiving immense praise for his concert performance and duets with singers like AR Rahman, Shilpa Rao, during his live preformances.