Viral Video: Australian woman compares dating men in Mumbai with ‘school disco’; netizens react

Steele shared her thoughts about how dating culture in India appears to be influenced by movies.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated14 Oct 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Australian podcast producer Bree Steele.
Australian podcast producer Bree Steele.(Instagram/@breesteele.mp3)

Foreign tourists in India arrive with their preconceived notions or experiences shared by friends about their stay in the country. Recently, an Australian woman visiting India shared her experiences on how Indian men date and how the dating culture differs from her country.

Australian podcast producer Bree Steele has been travelling across India since 2023 and has been in the news for her views on how living in India differs from Australia.

Also Read | Online dating apps haven’t made it any easier to find a life partner

In a series of videos on her Instagram channel, she explored the “dating scene” in India. She asked her Indian followers how dating works in the country.

“Its very different to Australia. Men there don't know how to flirt and usually just engage in banter, which is just being mean. In India, everyone is so nice to you. But it seems to move very fast here. I was at a party the other day, and this guy was flirting with me, and out of nowhere, he held my hand. That does not happen in Australia,” she said.

She also shared her experience attending a dating event in Mumbai, where she felt like she was at a “school disco.” She said for the first hour or so, the women only spoke to other women, and the men only spoke with one another.

Also Read | Many men are dressed badly on dating apps. How to make a better first impression

When she returned from the event, Steele shared her thoughts about how dating culture in India appears to be influenced by movies.

“Dating in India feels like everyone based how they act on the films they watch. My understanding is that our generation of Indians are the first in history who can date casually. Up until now, I am sure its only been arranged marriages,” she said in the video.

She contrasted it to dating back in Australia and said the West has had a culture of dating that has been built over generations. “In the West, for my parents and grandparents, dating is in our culture. We are told stories about it, and we learn sex education in school. I feel like that's not happening here, and everyone is basing it off of what they see in films because it's not part of the culture here yet,” she theorised.

Also Read | India’s first vernacular dating app welcomes Huma Qureshi as investor

Here are few comments on her post:

One wrote: “Welcome to India!! It’s a good time to be here…Navratri, Dussehra, Diwali…You will just love the vibe and India will stay with you forever:) [sic]”

Second one commented, “Just Why?!?? Emotions and feelings is just a game in India [sic].”

“What dating event is thissss? Even I'm in Mumbai. I want to attend onee [sic],” commented the third.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: Australian woman compares dating men in Mumbai with ‘school disco’; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.