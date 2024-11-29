Viral video: Bangladeshi woman dances on roof of moving train; netizens call it ‘reckless’ | Watch

Some netizens have found the stunt impressive, but many have called it dangerous and said that it could have ended very badly for the lady.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published29 Nov 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Bangladeshi woman dancing on the roof of moving train
Bangladeshi woman dancing on the roof of moving train (Screengrab)

A video of a Bangladeshi woman has gone viral on social media where she can be seen dancing and running on top of a moving train. The video has been shared by an Instagram account named "The Meme Party".

According to reports, the video has been recorded somewhere in Bangladesh. The woman can be seen running and jumping from one coach the another. The train also seems to be moving very fast. LiveMint has not been able to verify the exact location of the video.

In the video, the woman can also be seen dancing on the roof of the train at one point of time.

The page captioned the video, "Subway Surfers in real life", comparing it with the famous mobile game.

Watch video here:

Here's how netizens reacted:

The video received some hilarious comments from netizens.

"Damn...she is living her life," one user wrote.

"She took the game seriously," another said.

"Gym people when treadmill is not working," another person said.

One user went as far as comparing her with the famous Hollywood franchise Fast and Furious. "Fatima the furious," they said.

However, some raised an alarm over the safety of the act.

"This could’ve ended tragically. Reckless behaviour like this shouldn’t be applauded," one user said.

"What about when train will pick up speed," another wrote.

While these videos often go viral on social media, getting on top of trains is extremely dangerous. Indian Police and Indian Railways have repeatedly issued warnings against such acts. In fact, under the Railways Act, 1989, travelling on roof of a train is a punishable offence under Section 156.

If a passenger persists travelling on roof after being warned, they may be punished with imprisonment for up to three months, or with fine of up to 500, or with both. They may also be removed from the railway by any railway servant.

First Published:29 Nov 2024, 11:56 AM IST
