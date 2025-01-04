A video of a fight between a group of customers and a restaurant owner in Sheffield, England, has gone viral online. In the video, unknown miscreants fight with the owner over an unverified dispute.

According to the social media post shared by the X account ‘The Resonance,’ a group of Indians fought with owner in England over beef dishes on the menu in Abbasin restaurant. Mint couldn't independently verify the claim made in the post.

In the video, the restaurant owner can be seen defending himself during the fight. Later, the miscreants fled from the spot.

The video has been shared widely on social media. Mint couldn't verify the exact time, date, or location of the video. According to the reports, the police launched an investigation after the incident, and the attackers were arrested. The owner claimed ₹2 lakh compensation for damage repair.

According to The Star report, the incident occurred on the intervening nights of August 22 and 23, 2024. The South Yorkshire Police received a call about the attack at 2:23 a.m. on August 23.

The attackers had come in a vehicle to the Abaseen Dinner restaurant. It was reported that they caused damage to the doors and windows of the outlet. After creating chaos in the eatery and breaking multiple items, the attackers fled after the owner attempted to defend himself.

Damage cost around ₹ 2 lakh to the owner The attack involved more than three people and caused a damage of around £2,000 (equal to ₹2 lakh), restaurant owner Mohammad Ullah told ‘The Star’. No significant injuries were reported during the fight.