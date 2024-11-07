Viral video: Bengaluru bus driver dies of heart attack at steering wheel; conductor’s prompt action saves lives

A Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver collapsed while driving a bus after suffering a heart attack. The bus conductor's prompt action averted a major accident at the time. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral online.

According to India Today, the incident happened near Yeshwantpur on Monday, when forty-year-old Kiran experienced severe chest pain while driving a bus and collapsed on the seat. As the vehicle started deviating from the path, the conductor hopped in and tried to control the bus.

He immediately slowed down the bus and parked it on the roadside. The video has been shared widely on social media, where netizens applaud the bus conductor's prompt action.

A social media user applauded the conductor's prompt action and commented, “Salute to such a brave conductor who saved many lives in time.”

Another user expressed concern over the rising cases of heart attacks among adults, “That's very sad, such cases has become common after covid”

Also Read | Have a family history of heart attacks? Get that checkup done

“This trend of heart attacks has been going on ever since people got the COVID injection [sic].”

“The number of sudden deaths due to heart attack is increasing day by day which is a matter of concern! Thankfully the conductor stopped the bus in time, otherwise a major accident could have happened!”

This is not the first time when such an incident has happened. In a similar incident from Madhya Pradesh, an on-duty bus driver died of a heart attack. The uncontrolled bus collided with nearby vehicles, leaving many people injured.

A city bus in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur rammed into nearby vehicles on road after the bus driver collapsed due to heart attack while driving in 2022. The incident was captured on CCTV camera where the uncontrolled city bus can be seen colliding with other vehicles.