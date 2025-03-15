A disturbing viral video showing Dr. Priyadarshini N, a doctor at Victoria Government Hospital, and her two children assaulting an elderly couple has sparked outrage on social media, igniting discussions about societal decay.

The video, shared by Karnataka Portfolio on X, highlights the long-standing abuse the couple suffered at the hands of their daughter-in-law, forcing them to live in a rented home despite a court ruling restricting her access.

The video seized the incident on March 10, where Dr. Priyadarshini allegedly kicked her 80-year-old father-in-law, a heart patient, and dragged her cancer-surviving mother-in-law by her mangalsutra for over five minutes.

A case has been filed at Annapurneshwari Nagar Police Station (Case No. 0094/2025), but many are calling for further justice, according to the post.

“Domestic violence is not just a crime against women—it is a crime against anyone who is vulnerable. It is shameful that elderly parents suffer at the hands of those who should respect them,” said the post.

Watch the video here:

Bengaluru city police noted, “@DCPWestBCP @AcpKengeri @apnagarps look into this.”

Netizens react A netizen replied, “This is beyond horrifying! No elderly parents should have to suffer such inhumane treatment, especially from someone entrusted to be family. Dr. Priyadarshini N’s actions are not just morally repugnant but outright criminal. Assaulting an 80-year-old heart patient and dragging a cancer survivor by her mangalsutra is beyond cruelty—it’s pure evil.”

"Severe punishments must be enforced, and the judiciary needs reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future," added another user.