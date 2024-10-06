‘Crowded supermarket’ at Bengaluru airport: Netizens react to chaos due to 12-hour IndiGo outage

Bengaluru Airport witnessed major disruptions after IndiGo Airlines' system crashed on Saturday afternoon. With the festive season in full swing, many criticised the airline's ground services and shared images of overcrowded terminals.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated6 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
‘Crowded supermarket’ at Bengaluru airport: Netizens react to chaos due to 12-hour IndiGo outage
‘Crowded supermarket’ at Bengaluru airport: Netizens react to chaos due to 12-hour IndiGo outage(Screengrab from X/@Masterji_UPWale)

Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport faced major delays after a system crash hit IndiGo Airlines on Saturday afternoon. Many passengers took to social media to express their exasperation and frustration, particularly over the distasteful situation during the busy festive season and urged for improved ground services.

Bengaluru's airport is infamous for frequent disruptions at the check-in and baggage drop facilities of IndiGo Airlines. This time, the issues escalated to the point where passengers likened the airport services to those of railway stations. The issues surfaced on October 5 at around 12:30 PM and caused major delays.

Also Read | ‘Looks like railway station’: IndiGo tech glitch causes chaos at B’luru airport

An hour later, the budget carrier announced that it was experiencing a "temporary system slowdown" across its entire network and warned against “increased wait times" and "slower check-ins” at the airport. Long queues piled up and annoyed passengers piled up as the “technical glitch” continued.

Festive season travel

In the wake of the festive season, commuter's fury over the delay worsened as many had planned and booked their tickets well in advance. 

Passengers took to social media to vent out their frustration and shared images of the overcrowded airport. Criticising the low-cost airline for the delays, netizens expressed their concerns about the inability to book tickets on IndiGo’s website.

Also Read | Cancer-causing agents found in 12 cakes of Bengaluru bakery, warning issued

Detailing the chaotic encounter at Kempegowda International Airport in the IT hub of India, a passenger in a post on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Booked a last-minute flight because I desperately needed to get home ASAP—only for the servers to crash and the flight to be delayed."

The frustrated passenger asserted that he was stuck “in an airport purgatory” and said, “Now, instead of zooming through the skies…. the only thing flying is my patience… out the window. #indigo.”

Another social media user stated, “Technical glitch at @IndiGo6E Airport looks like a railway station. #indigo #monopoly #delays."

Also Read | IndiGo faces technical glitch; longer queues, slower check-ins likely at airport

A third user urged the airline to improve its ground services and wrote, "@IndiGo6E it’s good to invest in new aircrafts but how about improving the ground services! This is the scene at Indigo counters at Bangalore T1 for last one hour. Additional counters are required, disturbing to see old people suffering. @DGCAIndia please notice." A fourth user likened the scene to a “crowded supermarket.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Oct 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends‘Crowded supermarket’ at Bengaluru airport: Netizens react to chaos due to 12-hour IndiGo outage

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,685.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,691.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,843.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,695.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.