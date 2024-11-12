Viral Video: Bhopal DSP meets vegetable seller who helped him when he could not afford dinner, shares his mobile number

In Bhopal, DSP Santosh Patel reunited with Salman Khan, a former vegetable vendor who helped him during tough times. Their heartfelt meeting, marked by memories and gratitude, highlighted the enduring bonds formed through kindness. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published12 Nov 2024, 05:40 PM IST
DSP Santosh Patel reconnected with Salman Khan, a vegetable vendor who had helped him 12 years ago when he could not afford dinner.
DSP Santosh Patel reconnected with Salman Khan, a vegetable vendor who had helped him 12 years ago when he could not afford dinner.(Screengrab @X | Santosh Patel)

A Madhya Pradesh police officer is making headlines for his kind gesture to a vegetable vendor from whom the police officer sought help 14 years ago.

On Sunday, DSP Santosh Patel posted a video on his social media platform X with the caption: “During my engineering days in Bhopal, I met Salman Khan. Back then, I often couldn’t afford dinner. But Salman, who ran a vegetable shop, became the friend who looked out for me. Every night, he’d save a brinjal and a tomato from his stock just for me. I’d cook Baingan ka Bharta and savour it, thanks to him.”

The video showing a police vehicle stopping next to a vegetable vendor named Salman Khan has crossed 52.68 lakh views and 16 thousand likes. The clip shows a vendor approaching the vehicle in which Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Patel is seated.

Also Read | MP news: Girl students of Bhopal govt school go on rampage over harsh punishment

The DSP recognised Salman by the scar on his lip. Salman Khan is seen saluting the official. “Mereko pehchante ho (Do you remember me)?” to which the vendor smiled “Bilkul achi tarah se, sir." He further noted that Santosh Patel used to come to buy vegetables.

Following this, Santosh Patel stepped out of the car and greeted Salman with a hug. and recalled the difficult times during which Salman Khan ensured that the engineering student didn't sleep hungry.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Two boys beaten, hanged upside down for stealing watch

Salman would follow Santosh on social media, though he didn't have his contact number. According to an India Today report, the DSP used to take care of Salman's cart at night if he had to step away to repay for his kindness.

Also Read | Skydiving festival begins in MP on Nov 9 — here’s how to book your spot

Social mediaset abuzz with the emotional scene. A user in Hindi wrote, “Remembering things from decades ago and after becoming a police officer, admitting it on camera and posting it on social media, believe me it requires a lot of courage, you are really great sir, lakhs of salutes!”

Another user commented, “We salute your spirit, this is the real India.” Praising the heartwarming move of the DSP, a user said, “Wow great gesture.” A fourth user stated, “Some Stranger somewhere still remembers you because you were kind to them when no one else was.” A fifth user wrote, “Meeting old companions after success without any arrogance is a test of honesty...”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 05:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral Video: Bhopal DSP meets vegetable seller who helped him when he could not afford dinner, shares his mobile number

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.