The principal of a government school In Vaishali district of Bihar was caught stealing eggs meant for students under the Mid-Day Meal (MDM) scheme. A video of the theft went viral on social media, prompting the education department to investigate the matter and confirm its authenticity. The incident occurred on December 13.

In the viral video, Principal Suresh Sahni is seen taking eggs in a carry bag while the van delivers Mid-Day Meal (MDM) supplies to the school. Sources in the state education department revealed that a show-cause notice had been issued to Principal Sahni, giving him 24 hours to explain his actions or face disciplinary action.

Vaishali's District Education Officer (DEO), Birendra Narayan, confirmed that the principal has been asked to provide an explanation. “Further disciplinary action will be initiated after receiving a reply from the principal,” he added, as reported by The New Indian Express.

As reported by India TV, the District Education Officer requested a written response from Principal Suresh Sahni and warned that action would be taken if no reply was received.

Moreover, according to the report, following the incident, both villagers and school students cautioned Sahni against repeating his actions.