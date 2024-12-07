A video showing two men carrying a camel on a bike has gone viral, leading to humorous responses and serious concerns about the animal's discomfort and treatment, which many have labeled as inhumane.

A viral video of two men carrying camel, which normally weighs around 400-450 kg, on a bike has sparked myriad of reactions on social media. The video showed two men carrying a camel with folded legs, which were tied with a rope around its neck. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While many users reacted to the video with jokes many highlighted the extreme discomfort faced by the desert animal. Several called the treatment of camels ‘inhumane’.

“Its not funny. It's cruel," commented a user on the video which was shared on Instagram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Should be arrested [sic]"

Another user jokingly wrote, “Men to camel : chal teeno bhai jayenge maja aayega"

Another user expressed concern and commented, “Look at how they have folded its feet and tied hard unnaturally .like a luggage to forcefully fit in bike [sic]" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I'm not sure the camel is enjoying the ride [sic]"

Another user wrote, “This is not India"