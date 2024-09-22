Viral video: ‘Blocking toilet, sleeping on floor’ YouTuber narrates Indian Railways-like experience in Chinese train

Published22 Sep 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Over-crowding in Indian Railways trains is a common phenomenon. An Indian YouTuber recently shared a video comparing Indian trains and the general coaches of trains in China. The video has gone viral on social media and sparked hilarious reactions.

The video was recorded by Indian YouTuber Nomad Shubham and has been shared massively on social media. The video has garnered nearly one lakh views and thousands of comments. In the video, passengers can be seen sitting on floor, many even were spotted sitting inside bathroom or blocking its doors. 

Viral video: 'Blocking toilet, sleeping on floor' YouTuber narrates Indian Railways-like experience in Chinese train

