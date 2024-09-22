Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Viral video: ‘Blocking toilet, sleeping on floor’ YouTuber narrates Indian Railways-like experience in Chinese train

Viral video: ‘Blocking toilet, sleeping on floor’ YouTuber narrates Indian Railways-like experience in Chinese train

Livemint

Viral video: ‘Blocking toilet, sleeping on floor’ YouTuber narrates Indian Railways-like experience in Chinese train

Screenshot of the viral video of Chinese train general coach shared by an Indian YouTuber

Over-crowding in Indian Railways trains is a common phenomenon. An Indian YouTuber recently shared a video comparing Indian trains and the general coaches of trains in China. The video has gone viral on social media and sparked hilarious reactions.

The video was recorded by Indian YouTuber Nomad Shubham and has been shared massively on social media. The video has garnered nearly one lakh views and thousands of comments. In the video, passengers can be seen sitting on floor, many even were spotted sitting inside bathroom or blocking its doors.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.