Viral video: Brave schoolgirl in Mangaluru turns auto to save mother crushed under it; netizens call for bravery award

After her mother was struck by an auto rickshaw, a courageous schoolgirl in Mangaluru lifted the vehicle to save her.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Sep 2024, 10:59 PM IST
The incident, which went viral, has led to widespread admiration and calls for the girl to receive a bravery award for her quick actions.
The incident, which went viral, has led to widespread admiration and calls for the girl to receive a bravery award for her quick actions.(Screengrab)

In an interesting show of bravery, a schoolgirl in Mangaluru's Kinnigoli lifted an auto rickshaw in an attempt to save the life of her mother. In a now viral video, the schoolgirl can be seen rushing to pick the three-wheeler after it hits her mother in a freak accident.

In mere moments, the video captured from a CCTV footage shows a dramatic collision between a woman and an auto rickshaw. The woman was crossing the road, reportedly to pick up her daughter from tuition classes, when the three-wheeler knocked her to the ground.

The auto rickshaw, which crushed the woman under it, also banged into a man at the petrol pump before overturning.

The girl, visibly traumatised by the accident, rushed to the spot and displayed great courage and presence of mind. In an instant, the girl lifted the auto rickshaw

She runs to her mother and, in a moment of sheer determination, lifts the auto-rickshaw off from her. While doing this, the schoolgirl also managed to save the life of another passenger in the auto.

As she checked upon her mother, passersby quickly gathered to help the woman and the girl.

Watch video here:

Her heroic efforts caught the attention of viewers, and the video got widely shared online. Netizens praised for the girl’s courage and strength and called for a bravery award for her.

“That girl must be given some award. Instead of taking video, she immediately jumped to help. We need more youngsters like her,” a user said.

“Sherni deserved to be awarded by National bravery Award which is hosted by Rastrapati Mahodaya,” another added suggesting a National bravery Award for the girl. Another user said, “That girl deserves a medal for being brave.”

“Bravo, girl power. Really, this girl definitely deserves some real appreciation,” another said.

“Wow she is the real Wonder Woman ! Hope the injured are safe now!” hoped a user.

First Published:8 Sep 2024, 10:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsViral video: Brave schoolgirl in Mangaluru turns auto to save mother crushed under it; netizens call for bravery award

