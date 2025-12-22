Viral video: British-Indian woman compares Christmas in India with Diwali in UK; social media reacts

Narinder Kaur, a British broadcaster of Indian origin, has compared India’s secular atmosphere with that of the UK. She shared a video of a Delhi hotel with a giant Christmas tree.

“Around 2% of the population of India is Christian, yet they are celebrating Xmas like it’s the majority! It's amazing! Respectful. Staff all have Santa hats on,” Narinder Kaur wrote.

While all major non-Christian festivals like Diwali and Eid are celebrated in London, she wondered if the hotel staff in the UK would wear a turban or a skull-cap out of respect.

“Can you imagine UK hotel staff wearing turbans during Diwali? The right-wing would have a meltdown,” she added.

Her viral video, uploaded on 19 December, has garnered over 5 million views so far on Twitter (now X). Social media users posted mixed reactions.

“I beg to differ we are very tolerant in the UK,” posted one of them.

Another wrote, “Well said, and it shows fear and insecurity among many in the UK.”

“I think you make a good point. However, I would never wear a turban during Diwali because I would feel that it would not be respectful. I was taught that a turban was worn as a sign of membership in a religion, and I am not Sikh - Santa hat is not religious. I may be wrong,” came from another.

“Islamists would have a meltdown with Muslims celebrating Christmas. Salah always gets hate from Islamists on his Christmas post. Why don't you mention that, Narinder?” wrote another.

“They wouldn't though? Muslims in Britain celebrate Xmas Day the same as Hindus and Sikhs in Britain. They get together as families and have a dinner of some sort. I'm not sure what you mean,” Narinder replied.

Narinder Kaur controversies Narinder Kaur, a British broadcaster of Indian origin, first became known in 2001 as a contestant on Big Brother UK. She was the first British-Indian housemate. Since then, she has built a regular media presence.

Narinder Kaur has been involved in a few controversies. In 2024, actor Laurence Fox was charged with “upskirting” after sharing a private image of her from 2009 without consent.

She also received strong criticism for a tweet about Kate Middleton’s appearance during cancer treatment.

“Genuine question – why has Kate aged so much? Isn't she only 42? Is she a smoker? It's the only explanation," she wrote in a now-deleted post. Kaur later apologised for the post.

Earlier in 2025, she went viral for praising India’s Vande Bharat trains while criticising British rail services.

“..look how far Indian railways have come! Whilst British trains and networks lag embarrassingly behind. FYI - Amritsar to Delhi was like £10pp (same distance as London to Edinburgh). Brits are being SCR*WED,” she wrote.