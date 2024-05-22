The IMD has issued a red alert for heatwave to severe heatwave over most parts of Rajasthan.

As the temperature in Rajasthan soars to over 45°C, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, in a viral video, was seen roasting papad in the sand along the International border in Bikaner.

In the video, the jawan puts the papad in the hot sand of Bikaner for a few seconds and then shows how crunchy it has become, signifying that it has been roasted properly and can be eaten.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for "heatwave to severe heatwave" over most parts of West Rajasthan and some parts of East Rajasthan.

Rajasthan has been reeling under severe heatwave temperatures since 17 May, the Met department said.

Also read: Jodhpur, Bikaner on red alert, IMD predicts 48 degrees temp in Rajasthan's Pilani in next 48 hours Netizens lauded the soldier for “protecting the country in such adverse conditions", while some attributed the rising temperatures to global warming.

"All of us patriots salute these brave Indian soldiers who are protecting the country in such heat and adverse conditions," a user on X (formerly Twitter) commented.

Another user said, “Our Jawans are always protecting us whether it is +47 Degrees or -47 Degrees!"

“All this is happening because of global warming. The whole world will have to think seriously about climate change; otherwise, the situation may worsen further," one user commented.

Also read: When will monsoon hit Kerala? IMD shares an update Some netizens, tired of the scorching heat this summer, wished for rain.

“Bhai paise lele magar baarish karwa de ab sehen nahi ho raha ye garmi," a user commented.

One user said he had planned to visit Bikaner for a trip this summer, but “Barish Aane Tak Plan Cancel Karna Hoga".

Also read: Heatwave warning for North India: Delhi, 4 other states on red alert today IMD heatwave warnings Other than Rajasthan, the weather agency has also issued a red alert for severe heatwave Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh.

IMD has also issued an orange alert in East Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Madhya Pradesh, while a yellow alert has been issued for East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu division, and Madhya Maharashtra.

Yesterday, maximum temperatures were in the range of 44-47°C in many places over Rajasthan, and parts of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Isolated pockets over West Uttar Pradesh also witnessed similar temperatures.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

