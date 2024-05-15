A viral video shows a large crowd of London trying to board a bus in Ruislip, West London, sparking a debate on mass immigration. The incident has been termed as 'failed multiculturalism' by Internet users.

A video that has gone viral depicts a significant number of Indians trying to board a bus in Ruislip, West London, sparking a debate on mass immigration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video shows the tension and anxiety of a large crowd attempting to board the bus.

“London has been indianized. Look at those two poor white mid-aged ladies standing impotently on the sidelines knowing fully well they can't board," wrote Jayant Bhandari in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video opens with the camera focusing on two white middle-aged women. Their expressions betray a sense of resignation as they observe the bustling crowd, realizing their chances of catching the bus are slim. It then shifts to show several Indians amidst the throng, also vying for a spot on the bus.

The Internet reacted to this incident and termed it as “failed multiculturalism". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user remarked, “I always wonder why the West can go around lecturing and hectoring about freedom, rights and other wokeness fixations etc. when its physical environment are like this. My remark has nothing to do with Indians by the way, it is about the disconnect. Why does people in Asia need the freedom to curse our leadership publicly and throw eggs to their faces. Shouldn't politics be about improving lives rather than screwing our heads with concepts and stories?"

A user wrote, “Basically Indians Taking Revenge of 'Chaar Guna Lagaan' from Britishers in London."

Netizens react to the post on X.

Another remarked, “We call this “been Ork-nized" here in Mongolia." Another remarked, "Trying to board the bus in ruislip is not for weak."

A user said, “Colonizer being colonized?"

As of the time of writing this news, the post has garnered 1.4k comments, 1.9k reposts, 8.5k likes, and has been viewed 1.6 million times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

