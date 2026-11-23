Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney turned a formal political dinner into a comedy show targeting Donald Trump. From Trump's golden Oval Office makeover to his negotiating tactics, Carney spared little during the event on November 22. The Canadian PM also invited a Trump impersonator to mock the American president's controversial statements.

The exchange unfolded during the annual Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner in Ottawa. Politicians and journalists gathered for an evening of political satire. Carney opened his performance by joking about his previous visit to Trump's Oval Office.

“Damn. This is a tough room. And I’ve been in the Oval Office. Alone. With its new interior decorator,” he said.

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The remark targeted Trump's fondness for gold decorations and his extensive Oval Office makeover. The audience responded with laughter before the evening took another entertaining turn.

A Donald Trump impersonator joined Carney on stage, copying the president's gestures and distinctive speaking style. He also recreated Trump's infamous, forceful handshake while joking about their relationship. The impersonator promised Carney an incredible trade agreement before making a surprising admission.

“I call him Mark, I don’t call him ‘governor’ to his face because I’m a coward,” the impersonator said.

The joke referenced Trump's repeated suggestions that Canada should become America's 51st state. The impersonator then turned towards the ongoing trade negotiations between both countries.

“We’re gonna have a great deal. There’s only one thing standing in the way – me, because I’m crazy, but that’s OK,” he said.

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The performance became increasingly cheeky when the impersonator complimented Carney's appearance. He joked that the Canadian leader had a “great a*s”. He also claimed that Carney was almost as popular as Trump himself.

Carney joined the humour by targeting Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. He suggested Poilievre could become Trump's press secretary. The joke involved avoiding difficult questions, arguing with journalists and accusing reporters of spreading misinformation.

Canada-Trump conflict Behind the laughter, Canada and America remain locked in serious political and economic disagreements. Trump imposed 50% tariffs on several Canadian imports in August 2026. Canada responded with retaliatory tariffs, further increasing tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Canadian steel and automotive industries continue facing uncertainty over American trade restrictions. Despite ongoing negotiations, both governments have struggled to reach an agreement. Trump recently described a meeting with Carney as pleasant while maintaining his criticisms of trade policy.