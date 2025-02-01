A viral video is in the spotlight showing a man getting tossed in the air from his vehicle and falling in the beach waters. The amusing video went viral which shows a man standing on the beach, half soaked in the sea water, looking at the approaching car in his direction.

Suspecting something was amiss with the driver of the car as the vehicle stumbled during its move on the beach, the onlooker moved to safety. The unsteady car ultimately overturned as it skated through the waters of the sandy beach. The vehicle's tyres could not make a stead grip on the sandy-wet terrain, due to which the car flipped several times before tossing the driver in the air.

Also Read | Deekila Aniket viral video: Leaked private clip starts debates on digital ethics

The 30-second video shows the driver ultimately landing in the beach waters and moving out, leaving the vehicle submerged. This video seems to have been captured in a middle eastern country as both the men are dressed in 'thobe', a long white robe, which is a traditional dress of the region.

The caption to the viral post in Hindi states, “Who says that worms are only found in cabbage leaves?” The video attracted attention online and has amassed over 7.86 views, 7 thousand likes and several comments.

Also Read | Viral video: Massage parlour sets client on fire

Social media reaction Reacting to the hilarious video a user stated, “For this gentleman, the urge to drive fast on the seashore must have died for all times to come, he was lucky that he survived, but the car was ruined.” Another user remarked, “The man got a light punishment for frightening the general public and a serious warning.”

Also Read | Udit Narayan faces backlash after kissing female fan during live show | Watch

A third user mentioned that people are interested in taking up unique tasks, but their moves have increased the problems in the world. A fourth user replied, “We should stay away from such situations.” A fifth user quipped, “He used ejection seat.”

Beach driving guide “Not every vehicle is up to the challenge of driving on the beach. Without the right traction, it’s easy to lose control, experience wheel slip or even find yourself stuck,” Mitsubishi Motors said. Let's find out how one should drive on sand without getting stuck. A 4WD or AWD (all-wheel drive) with high ground clearance should be used for driving on the beach which offers better control over power distribution to the wheels.