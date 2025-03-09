A domesticated cat has become the star attraction at a China temple, charming visitors with its adorable 'high-five' greeting.

The cat, adorning a gold chain, greets tourists by raising its paw to meet the palm of people’s hands.

Tourists flock to Xiyuan Temple in Suzhou, eastern China, hoping to get a touch of good fortune from this lucky paw-waving kitty.

In the clip, a black and grey cat wearing a gold chain sits on a stone pillar, high-fiving every visitor as they pass by.

Watch the viral ‘high-5 cat’ here:

In Chinese folklore, cats are considered lucky symbols, often depicted with raised paws to attract wealth.

A tourist said that she had visited the cat for three days in a row. “Sometimes you have to wait half an hour to high-five it, but it is totally worth it because it is so healing.”

Here's how netizens reacted: A recent video of a cat outside the temple entrance went viral on social media, and the Internet is gushing over the adorable cat.

“Cats are adores everywhere,” a user said.

“I hope he gets donations to have a plate of fresh fish every night,” another commented.

A user said, “He's looking for treats!” while another added, “Cat: U be rich(blessing), u be rich too blessing), u be rich, and u.”

‘Cat petting paradise’ According to a South China Morning Post report, Xiyuan Temple is a cultural Landmark known for its stunning gardens and traditional Han Buddhist architecture. It dates back to the Yuan dynasty (1271–1368).

The temple, with numerous stray cats roaming the grounds, is known as a “cat petting paradise.” The entrance fee is just five yuan (70 US cents) per person.

However, the staff at Xiyuan Temple said the ‘high-five cat’ is not a stray, but a pet brought by a visitor.

The staff told SCMP, “Since the cat is outside the temple, we cannot manage it. "