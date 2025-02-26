VIRAL VIDEO | Chaos at Investors Summit in Bhopal as attendees jostle to grab plate for ‘puri and sabzi’

The 8th Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit, held in Bhopal on February 24-25, 2025, was marred by an unexpected incident when attendees found themselves in a chaotic situation over a humble meal of puri and sabzi. Viral videos on social media showed attendees jostling each other to grab food plates during lunchtime.

The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed to showcase Madhya Pradesh's potential as a global investment hub, attracting representatives from over 60 countries and prominent Indian industrialist Gautam Adani.

People Fight Over Food Plates at Investor's Summit Footage from the venue shows a large crowd rushing to grab plates from the food pavilion meant for the general public. People can be seen pushing, shoving, and snatching plates, leading to chaos.

Broken Plates were fallen on the ground as people made their way to grab food during lunch time.

How Internet Reacted The viral video showcasing the chaotic situation has sparked debate on social media over whether the incident was a result of poor event planning or sheer desperation among the attendees.

“This rush by fake “investors" to grab the free lunch at the MP Investor Summit sadly reminds me of how many lawyers rush for the food stalls at Bar Functions," an X user commented jokingly.

“Urban dehaatism on display at the MP Investors Summit. Soon, Netas and Babus will be fighting for their share of the commission."