Viral video: Chaos at Oval Office as Dr Mehmet Oz sworn in amid medical emergency, aides shout ‘get out right now’

Chaos erupted in the White House's Oval Office when Dr. Mehmet Oz was sworn in on Friday as the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under President Donald Trump, the PEOPLE reported.

In a viral video of the event, members of the press can be seen reacting to the sudden disruption, while one of Dr. Oz’s daughters is heard urgently saying, “Philo fainted, Philo fainted. Dad, go!”

Watch the video here:

The report further said that the ceremony, held in the Oval Office and officiated by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was unexpectedly cut short when Oz’s 11-year-old granddaughter experienced a medical emergency, letting President Trump to end his remarks abruptly.

Here's what happened next Dr. Oz quickly went to check on his 11-year-old granddaughter, Philomena, before rejoining President Trump, as reported by PEOPLE.

A White House spokesperson told PEOPLE in a statement, “A minor family member fainted during Dr. Oz’s swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office. We are happy to say she is okay.” Daphne Oz and her husband, John Jovanovic, share four children, including three daughters: Philomena, Domenica, and Giovanna. Advertisement

The report noted that amid the commotion, aides moved to clear the room, urgently telling reporters, “Everybody out!” and instructing the press to “get out right now.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz made a high-profile entry into politics in 2022, when the longtime New Jersey resident ran as a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race

Despite his celebrity status, Oz was defeated by Democrat John Fetterman, who successfully flipped the seat for his party.

(This is a developing story)